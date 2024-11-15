City officials and state legislators cut a ribbon before praising the Rosenbauer RTX truck, which was assembled in Wyoming, Minnesota with features especially tailored towards St. Paul. Mayor Melvin Carter praised the truck’s features and design before taking a test drive Friday. Carter said the truck’s compact size allows ease of access to more businesses, adding that its features will help protect residents and firefighters. The new engine’s arrival comes amid one of the deadliest fire years in St. Paul’s recent history with eight deaths, including a January blaze that claimed the lives of four young children.