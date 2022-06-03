TORONTO — Chi Chi Gonzalez was a promising starter for the Texas Rangers early in his career when Tommy John surgery and recovery cost him the entire 2017 and 2018 seasons.

He made it back to the major leagues with the Colorado Rockies, and struggled through the past three season, going a combined 5-15 with a 6.10 ERA.

The Twins signed him in the offseason and he'll make his debut for them tonight in Toronto (6:10 p.m., BSN) for the first of a three-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He's taking the spot in the rotation of Joe Ryan, who is on the COVID injured list.

Because four players aren't in Canada because they are not vaccinated, the Twins had to make roster moves. Gonzalez and relievers Ian Hamilton and Jharel Cotton, along with outfielder Mark Contreras, were added Friday.

Gonzalez pitched in eight games (five starts) at St. Paul, going 2-2 with a 3.44 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 37 innings.

The 30-year-old righthander will face one of baseball's best-hitting lineups, and the Blue Jays have won eight consecutive games.

Lefthander Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 3.48) will pitch for Toronto.

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Kyle Garlick, LF

Gary Sanchez, DH

Gio Urshela, 3B

Jose Miranda, 1B

Trevor Larnach, RF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Jermaine Palacios, SS

BLUE JAYS LINEUP

George Springer, CF

Bo Bichette, SS

Vladimir Guerrero, 1B

Teoscar Hernandez, DH

Danny Jansen, C

Raimel Tapia, RF

Lourdes Gurriel, LF

Santiago Espinal, 3B

Cavan Biggio, 2B