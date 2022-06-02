DETROIT – Sonny Gray has landed on the 15-day injured list for the second time this season, this time with a right pectoral strain.

The Twins starting pitcher already dealt with a hamstring injury that took him out of his second start early and kept him sidelined for several weeks. Since his return from that, though, he was stellar, putting up a 1.65 ERA with 34 strikeouts through May. But he exited his start this past Sunday a bit early after throwing a pitch and feeling some soreness.

In Detroit, he rehabbed the injury, including throwing out to 90 feet. Manager Rocco Baldelli saw that was a positive sign.

"He didn't necessarily cut it loose [Wednesday] in any way, but he was able to move around and do a lot," Baldelli said. "Probably more than I thought he would be doing."

Gray's next start was supposed to be Friday in Toronto. With him unavailable, Chi Chi Gonzalez seems the likely replacement given his schedule. The Twins signed Gonzalez to a minor league contract as a free agent this offseason. In his five starts and eight appearances for Class AAA St. Paul this season, he has a 3.44 ERA. He has pitched at the MLB level before, in 2015-16 with Texas and 2019-21 with Colorado.

Yennier Cano, a reliever who has been with the Twins on this trip as part of the taxi squad, was the corresponding roster move for Gray. Cano made his MLB debut earlier this year and has allowed 11 runs on 12 hits through 7 1⁄ 3 innings this season.

Celestino returning

Gilberto Celestino is primed to make his return to the Twins.

The outfielder, who has a .324 batting average through his 31 games this season, has tested out of the COVID-19 protocols, which allows vaccinated players to rejoin their teams after being symptom-free and testing negative for two-consecutive days. He initially fell ill a week ago.

Baldelli said where Celestino is at physically after his time away will inform how much he's capable of contributing to the Twins. Celestino went through a full workout Thursday at Target Field and will meet the Twins in Toronto.

"He could be active [Friday]. We could see him and want to give him another day or two," Baldelli said. "I think he's going to be active at some point in Toronto, but I don't want to even hold to that because we want to lay eyes on him first just to see what he looks like and really how he's coming out of these workouts."

Baldelli, who came down with COVID early in May along with Luis Arraez and Dylan Bundy, knows how COVID can have some lingering effects. Both Arraez and Bundy needed a few extra days before reappearing in the lineup.

Joe Ryan, who also contracted COVID and went on the list May 25, will reach the 10-day mark Friday and will be eligible to return as well. But Baldelli said the starter is "a tick" behind Celestino. So he will throw at Target Field this weekend before returning to the rotation "in the coming couple of days," per Baldelli. But Baldelli didn't rule out a possible rehab assignment for Ryan either.

Shortstop Carlos Correa tested positive in Detroit, and the Twins will likely medevac him back to Minnesota soon.