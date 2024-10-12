Douglas: With chilly gusts, it’ll feel like fall at last

Was it my imagination or were the clouds actually leaking on Saturday? Believe it or not, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported rain for the first time since Sept. 24. Unfortunately, it was only a trace. The last time the metro area saw measurable precipitation was on Sept. 19. Since Sept. 1, MSP has only registered 0.06 inches of rain, which is the driest start to any meteorological fall on record (the driest was 1.36 inches back in 2011). And to think, this is on the heels of what was our seventh-wettest summer on record with 18.25 inches of rain. Feast or famine, I guess.