ERIE, Pa. - Senior forward Daryl Watts scored 3 minutes, 16 into overtime to propel Wisconsin to a 2-1 victory against Northeastern on Saturday night at Erie Insurance Arena in the championship game of the women's Frozen Four. The victory gave the Badgers their sixth NCAA title and second in three years.

It was Watts's 19th goal, which led the nation this season. Her goal came on Wisconsin's three shot on goal in the extra period, Northeastern had none.

Watts scored on a seemingly impossible shot from behind the net off a defender. "To be honest with you, my mind is kind of a blur right now, but I'm pretty sure [Northeastern goalie Aerin Frankel] was butterflying and I just thought I could bank it off of her," Watts told ESPNU after the game.

Makenna Webster gave the Badgers (17-3-1) a 1-0 lead at 11 minutes of the third period. But the Huskies tied it 39 seconds later when Chloé Aurard got her 16th goal of the season.

Kennedy Blair had 24 saves for Wisconsin, Aerin Frankel 35 for Northeastern.

The Huskies (22-2-1), who were the top seed in the tournament, had not lost since Dec. 13 when Boston College beat them 2-1.

Wisconsin might be celebrating its third consecutive NCAA title if not for the pandemic canceling last year's tournament. The Badgers were ranked second in the country at the end of last year, behind only Cornell.