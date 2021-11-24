Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen's past seven rushing games:

Oct. 9 at Illinois: 18 carries, 131 yards, 1 TD

Oct. 16 vs. Army: 16 carries, 108 yards, 1 TD

Oct. 23 at Purdue: 12 carries, 140 yards, 2 TDs

Oct. 30 vs. Iowa: 20 carries, 104 yards

Nov. 6 at Rutgers: 15 carries, 129 yards, 1 TD

Nov. 13 vs. Northwestern: 25 carries, 173 yards, 3 TDs

Nov. 20 vs. Nebraska: 22 carries, 228 yards, 3 TDs