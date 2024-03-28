Wabasha County authorities say a 62-year-old man from Alma, Wis. was found dead Thursday morning inside a flipped-over truck submerged in the Zumbro River about a half hour north of Rochester.
Wabasha County Chief Deputy Jim Warren said authorities pulled James Steiner from the truck shortly after they were notified at 9:15 a.m. by someone who spotted the vehicle in the river off County Road 11 east of Millville.
The crash is under investigation, but authorities suspect some sort of medical emergency may have been involved. There were no tire tracks in the area where the truck was spotted, indicating Steiner didn't abruptly swerve to avoid obstacles or other traffic.
