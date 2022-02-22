Conditions on metro area roads rapidly deteriorated Tuesday afternoon as a heavy band of snow moved through the area and made driving treacherous and left the State Patrol responding to scores of crashes and spin outs.

A portion of Hwy. 10 through Anoka was shut down Tuesday afternoon with a multi-vehicle crash blocking the eastbound lanes at 7th Avenue. The State Patrol opened one lane of northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near the Northfield exit just before 2 p.m. following a wreck involving three semitrailer trucks and two cars, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

At 1:40 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a rollover crash on Interstate 494 at Hwy. 100 in Bloomington and more than 20 other incidents on Twin Cities freeways and highways. Between 5 and 10 a.m., the State Patrol had responded to 79 crashes and 36 spinouts.

"Drive safe out there or better yet don't drive if you don't have too," the Anoka Police Department said in a tweet.

The snow was part of a larger storm that dumped more than 17 inches in parts of Duluth Monday into Tuesday and the northern Minnesota city was bracing for even more before before things were to wind down after midnight Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The copious dumping prompted city officials to declare a snow emergency, only the second in the city's history. The first was declared in late December when a mere 8 inches fell a few days after Christmas.

Though not nearly as much snow had fallen in the metro area — 3.4 inches at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as of 1:30 p.m. — some communities such as Crystal, Eden Prairie, New Hope, Plymouth and Brooklyn Park declared snow emergencies in anticipation of up to 6 inches accumulating before a winter storm warning expires at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Neither Minneapolis nor St. Paul had issued an emergency as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Scores of schools called off classes or switched to a learn-at-home day Tuesday, including St. Paul Public Schools.

Gusty winds whipping around the fluffy snow reduced visibility and also made driving difficult. The poor conditions prompted the Minnesota Safety Council to launch its "Don't Crowd the Plow" campaign to remind motorists to remain 10 car lengths behind plows. In the first few months of winter, 71 plows have been involved in crashes, said Anne Meyer of the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

While Nashua, Gary New Duluth and Park Point in Duluth led the way with 17 inches, other readings as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday included 13 inches in the west central Minnesota town of Wendell, 12.8 inches in Browns Valley on the South Dakota border, 12.5 inches in Breckenridge on the Minnesota-North Dakota border, and 11.3 inches near Fort Ripley. Readings of 7 to 10 inches were common across west central, central and north central Minnesota, and along the North Shore.

Driving in the metro and throughout Minnesota was to remain difficult as the snow intensifies through midday even though the Minnesota Department of Transportation has a full complement of plows out, Meyer said.

Outstate, winds gusting between 20 and 25 mph have reduced visibility leading to dangerous travel conditions, MnDOT said. In North Dakota, where there was a multivehicle pileup west of Fargo on Monday, eastbound Interstate 94 was closed between Jamestown and Fargo and westbound between Fargo and Valley City.

"The highway is impassible or blocked due to high winds and drifting snow," the state's Department of Transportation said.

Interstate 29 was closed between Fargo and the South Dakota border, the agency said

MnDOT and the weather service were advising motorists to stay off the roads if possible and to pack a survival kit in case they get stuck.

Metro Mobility, the door-to-door service for people with disabilities, warned riders of possible delays Tuesday, and asked them to consider rescheduling their rides.