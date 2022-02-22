All St. Paul Public Schools will have an e-learning day Tuesday because of a snowstorm that's expected to drop 3 to 6 inches across the metro area.

All after-school activities are also canceled and students should not report to school, according to a message to parents Monday evening. There was no school on Monday due to Presidents Day.

South St. Paul Public Schools also switched to virtual learning and canceled all after-school activities.

Students in Minneapolis already had Tuesday off because of parent-teacher conferences. An e-mail to parents recommended that they schedule the conferences online.

"Travel may become difficult tomorrow with the possibility of freezing rain along with snow," according to the e-mail. "If you scheduled your conference time to be in person, please contact your child's teacher to determine how to facilitate your meeting online if you don't hear from your teacher first."

All other Minneapolis Public School services, including athletic events and Minneapolis Kids, will proceed as originally scheduled, according to the e-mail.