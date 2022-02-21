The Twin Cities will escape the brunt of a major winter storm that is poised to bring a foot or more of snow to central Minnesota over the next two days. But the metro area is still poised to get hit with one of the largest snowfalls of the season.

A few flakes will fly in the metro area Monday, but accumulating snow won't arrive until sunrise Tuesday. And 3 to 6 inches will pile up throughout the day with the highest totals in the northern suburbs, said Tyler Hasenstein, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

"The trend has moved things north [of the metro]," he said after early forecasts put the Twin Cities in the bullseye of the storm and in line for a hefty snow. Here, "it will be an average snowstorm."

But not far to the north, the storm, which is expected to last through Tuesday night, has already socked places such as Royalton, Evansville, Alexandria, and Browns Valley in western Minnesota with more than a half a foot by mid-day Monday. More than 4 inches had piled up in Duluth by noon, the National Weather Service said. By the time things wrap up, some places such as St. Cloud, Duluth and Brainerd could wind up with 8 to 14 inches, Hasenstein said.

A Winter Storm covering an area from Willmar to the northern Twin Cities suburbs and north to Duluth and Detroit Lakes remained in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday. Strong winds combined with fluffy snow could create blizzard conditions in the Red River Valley and the Fargo-Moorhead area Monday night into Tuesday. A blizzard warning was posted for the area from 9 p.m. Monday until noon Tuesday.

"There are difficult travel conditions presently in central Minnesota," Hasenstein said.

State Troopers were responding to several vehicles that have slid off roads in northwestern Minnesota on Monday, Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the State Patrol said. Across the border in North Dakota, hazardous conditions led to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 west of Fargo, the state's Department of Transportation said. The westbound lanes were closed between West Fargo and Casselton, the agency said.

MnDOT has a full complement of plows dispatched to clear roads, but "it's going to be a lot of snow to keep up with," said spokeswoman Anne Meyer. Winds gusting between 20 and 25 mph will add an additional challenge by reducing visibility and blowing snow back on to roads that crews had already plowed.

"This might take a bit longer to get roads in the clear," she said.

MnDOT was pretreating road in the metro in anticipation of a snow event, but with arctic air coming behind the snow, chemicals and salt to melt ice won't work as fast.

"We are ready to go and will be on the job until we get the roads clear," she said. "We have enough drivers and materials. We are never running to Lowes."

MnDOT and the Weather Service were advising motorists to stay off the roads if possible and to pack a survival kit in case they get stuck.

Metro Mobility, the door-to-door service for people with disabilities, warned riders of possible delays Tuesday, and to "consider rescheduling your ride."

The long-duration storm may be one of the biggest of the season, but quite average by February standards. The largest snowstorm of the season in the Twin Cities occurred Dec. 10-11 when a foot fell at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. But it all melted a few days later when temperatures soared into the 50s and 60s and brought the state's first-ever December tornados.

For the season, about 35.7 inches has fallen at the airport, the official weather recording station for the Twin Cities. That is a few inches above the seasonal average, Hasenstein said.

After Sunday's balmy respite from the winter's bitter cold — the mercury topped out at 44 degrees — no big warmups are in the forecast. Highs the rest of the week in the Twin Cities will be in the teens and lows near zero. And the pattern is expected to hold through the rest of the month.

"I think we are stuck in chilly pattern for a while. Hasenstein said.