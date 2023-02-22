A major winter storm disrupting travel, school and even church worship services across Minnesota will ease up a bit Wednesday morning before another round of snow accompanied by gusty winds moves in by late afternoon and continues overnight.

Anywhere from just a few inches of snow in the Twin Cities to as many as 5 inches in Rochester had fallen as of early Wednesday. But that with the prospect of another foot of snow to come was enough lead to scores of schools to close or shift instruction online, transit agencies dialing back service and churches cutting Ash Wednesday services and programs.

As of 6 a.m., nearly 360 flights had been canceled at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. About 13% of Metro Transit buses were running behind schedule by an average of 4 minutes. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will follow a weekend schedule Wednesday and Thursday, meaning 15 of its routes won't operate for the next two days.

Roads in the Twin Cities Wednesday morning were snow covered even as the Minnesota Department of Transportation sent out more than 200 plows to clear them. Several crashes and spinouts littered metro area highways. On Tuesday, the State Patrol responded to 68 crashes statewide between 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. None were fatal.

Snow emergencies were in effect in several metro area suburbs as well as Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The storm that NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has classified as "extreme" prompted several churches to call off services on the first day of Lent. Among them were Elim Lutheran Church in Robbinsdale, evening services at St. Joan of Arc Church in south Minneapolis and North Heights Church in Arden Hills.

Others like Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in south Minneapolis were going ahead with morning services, but will make a decision about evening worship based weather and the road conditions, the church said in an email.

Minneapolis Public Schools said instruction will shift online for the rest of the week. Classes in St. Paul will be conducted remotely Wednesday and Thursday. Both districts said after-school activities were canceled.

Eden Prairie, Edina, St. Cloud, Osseo, Robbinsdale and Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan were among districts that also announced students will attend class remotely Wednesday and Thursday.

Snow in the Twin Cities will mainly be light until about 4 p.m. when the next and more potent band of snow is expected to arrive.

"This band will contain the bulk of the snow from this system and last through Thursday early afternoon," the National Weather Service said.

By Thursday, another 8 to 15 inches of snow will fall on top of what came Tuesday, slightly less than originally forecast. The hefty amounts falling at up to an inch per hour will cause "significant travel impacts,' the Weather Service said.

"Please avoid travel unless absolutely necessary," the weather service said as winter storm and blizzard warnings in effect across much of the state.