DULUTH — A weekend storm that spanned northern Minnesota began early Sunday and ended overnight with snow totals ranging from a few inches to more than 17. The storm included winds of up to 66 mph in the Twin Ports, power outages, and closed schools along the north and south shores of Lake Superior.

The highest snow totals reported come from the North Shore, including 17.2 inches near Grand Marais, said Joe Moore, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Duluth.

Between 6 inches and a foot of snow fell from Grand Forks to Bemidji and across the Iron Range. International Falls and parts of Duluth and Superior closest to Lake Superior only received about 4 inches, but nearly 7 inches fell at the Duluth International Airport and 14 inches in Hibbing.

"It was a pretty long storm," Moore said. "Snow started early Sunday and didn't let up for most places until later Sunday when the wind arrived."

Winds Sunday night reached sustained severe thunderstorm speeds on the Blatnik Bridge and on Park Point. Nearly 1,000 Minnesota Power customers lost power about 5:45 a.m. in pockets of Duluth. The utility's spokeswoman, Amy Rutledge, said high winds and trees falling onto power lines are to blame for the outages, which were largely restored by 8:30 a.m.

Most schools in the Twin Ports area are open today, but several along the north and south shores of Lake Superior are closed, including those in Cook, Lake and Ashland counties and in Bayfield.

The Grand Marais area experienced near blizzard conditions, though it can't yet officially be classified as a blizzard because there is no longer a weather station to report visibility, Moore said.

"It was a solid, pretty standard storm for the Northland to kick off the winter season," he said, and areas that didn't have snow cover on the ground have it now. "Winter is definitely here."

While the snow is done for today, frigid temperatures have arrived. The wind chill across northern Minnesota will vary between 20 and 30 below zero tonight, but the air should warm up a bit later in the week.