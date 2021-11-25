A 75-year-old Winona woman was killed when her car hit a vehicle on the side of the road and rolled over.
Esther Viola Waaswas traveling southbound on Hwy. 61 north of Winona just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when she struck an unoccupied vehicle that was stalled on the shoulder, according to the State Patrol. She drove off the road and her vehicle rolled.
Goodview Police, the Winona County Sheriff's Office and other agencies responded to the crash. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, more than 400 people have died on Minnesota roadways so far this year, more than this time last year.
