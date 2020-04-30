Due to unforeseen delays

Our best limericks weren’t published today (April 30)

But on Friday (May 1) they’ll be

Online, you’ll see

And in the paper printed the next day.

Because of changes made to the Variety section during the coronavirus crisis, the results of the Star Tribune limerick contest weren’t published in the April 30 paper as previously announced.

Never fear, however. The best of the thousands of entries we received, including the winner of the toilet tissue roll trophy, will be announced online on May 1 and published in the paper the next.

We’ll get it right the next time we conduct a poetry contest during a pandemic.