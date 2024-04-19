The gales of November are blowing a bit early this year. Gusts over 40 mph again Friday. The path to summer is never a straight line.

I'm too old and tired to start another tech company, but I'd love to wave a magic wand and design a portable wind turbine (the size of a grill) that I could stand up on a hedge. Pretty sure I could power the entire neighborhood. Will someone please hurry up and invent this?

The Great Plains region has been described as the "Saudi Arabia of Wind," and Minnesota is one of the top 10 states for generating wind energy. In 2022, wind energy accounted for more than three-fourths of our renewable generation and 23% of all power, rising from 16% in 2014.

Winds ease a bit Saturday (25 mph gusts) with some sunshine, but Sunday looks like the nicer day to loiter in the yard, with highs topping 60. Showers are likely Monday and Tuesday with heavier showers and thunderstorms late next week.

I see a few 60s next week. We are definitely sliding into a wetter weather pattern.