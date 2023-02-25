The body of a Windom man who jumped bail ahead of his murder trial has been found in a Minneapolis park.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) posted on Twitter Saturday that Ralph Apmann, who was 58, was found dead Friday night in Boom Island Park near downtown Minneapolis.

Apmann was charged in the August 2021 death of Juan Morales-Rivera of Windom. He had been out on bail, and did not appear for the start of his trial on Feb. 13. The BCA said they thought he might be in the Twin Cities, and warned he was likely armed with several weapons.

The next day, a Cottonwood County jury convicted Apmann of second-degree unintentional murder. Court documents say Apmann and Rivera fought behind a bar in Windom in the early hours of Aug. 26, 2021, and that Apmann left without telling anyone Rivera had been injured. Rivera was later found dead.

The BCA's tweet on Saturday said that Apmann "was located deceased Friday night in Minneapolis' Boom Island Park. He has been taken to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office to determine cause and manner of death."