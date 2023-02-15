A Windom man who didn't appear for court Monday has now been convicted of murder, remains at large and is believed to be armed with two guns.

Ralph Apmann, 58, posted bail after being charged with killing Juan Morales-Rivera in August 2021 in Windom, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tweeted Tuesday. He failed to appear for trial Monday.

On Tuesday a jury in Cottonwood County found Apmann guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, the bureau tweeted.

The BCA posted an "attempt to locate" notice on Twitter Monday and said agents believe he is armed with a 9mm handgun and an AR-15 rifle.

Investigators with the BCA and Windom Police Department believe he may be in the Twin Cities metro area. The BCA advised anyone who sees Apmann to not approach him.

The BCA asked those who see him or know his whereabouts to call 911. He's described by authorities as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 230 pounds, with hazel eyes. He is balding with gray hair.