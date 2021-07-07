As Minnesota's "state librarian" for 21 years, William "Bill" Asp made sure that Minnesotans would have broad access to books.

Under his leadership, Minnesota became one of the few states with comprehensive border-to-border public library service — along with a guaranteed source of funding in all counties.

"He was quite a legend," said Maggie Snow, director of Minitex, a resource-sharing program of the Minnesota Office of Higher Education and University of Minnesota libraries. "Bill mentored a lot of people."

Asp, 77, died June 16 in Venice, Fla.

"Bill could stand in a room with 500 people and be remarkably good speaking about why the public library is special and why it should have a place in your heart," said Ken Behringer, a retired Minnesota regional public library director and former director of a statewide interlibrary loan system.

Asp was born and raised in Hutchinson, Minn., and graduated from the U. He majored in history and intended to become a history professor, getting accepted to a doctoral program at the University of Michigan.

William Asp

But in the spring of his senior year, a U library school professor hired him as an assistant — a job that changed the course of his life. The professor was studying libraries in the state's prisons, and Asp helped him with research.

"I was so inspired by what I saw in terms of the difference that information and libraries … could make under pretty stressful and bleak circumstances," Asp said in a 2010 oral history interview.

He got a master's degree in library science from the U, and in 1967 was hired as director of the East Central Regional Library in Cambridge, Minn., one of the state's 12 regional libraries. He held that post for three years before becoming an instructor at the University of Iowa's library school.

In 1975, Asp was hired as director of Minnesota's Office of Library Development Services, a job referred to as "state librarian." At the time, at least 20 of Minnesota's 87 counties didn't have a countywide library service — or a tax to pay for such a service.

Asp and the Minnesota Library Association lobbied the Legislature hard to get those counties connected to the state's regional library system, along with the funding to do so. By 1990, they had succeeded. As state librarian, Asp also worked to connect public libraries and public school libraries.

"He helped craft a vision for libraries across the state," said Marlene Moulton Janssen, a retired public library director and public school librarian.

Asp summed up his cooperative vision in his 2010 interview: "No library can have everything that its customers might need. No library can be self-sufficient."

In 1996, Asp became director of the Dakota County library system, a job he held until retiring in 2003. "Nothing pleased me more than going to a library and not being able to find a place to park," he said in 2010.

Asp achieved several honors. He was named the Minnesota Library Association's Librarian of the Year in 1982; and was inducted into the American Library Association's Hall of Fame in 2000.

"Bill was a go-to person for countless people trying to figure out, 'How do I make my library a better place?' " Behringer said.

In his spare time, Asp loved traveling, reading, photography and music. He is survived by sisters Carol Whalen and Marcia Johnson.

Mike Hughlett • 612-673-7003