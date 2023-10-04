The Wild made one roster cut on Wednesday, sending goaltender Jesper Wallstedt to Iowa in the American Hockey League ahead of his second pro season since leaving Sweden.

Wallstedt, the 20th overall pick in the 2021 draft, played once in the preseason, making 40 saves in a 4-3 win at Colorado on Sept. 24.

In 38 games at Iowa last season, the 20-year-old Wallstedt had a 2.68 goals against average and .908 save percentage.

Only two preseason contests remain for the Wild, beginning with a game at Chicago on Thursday. Their regular season starts next Thursday vs. Florida at Xcel Energy Center.