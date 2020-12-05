Whenever the Wild convenes for training camp, the team won’t have right winger Mats Zuccarello on the ice.

The team said Friday that Zuccarello had surgery on his right arm in his native Norway; a timeline for a return is unclear.

Zuccarello broke his right arm in 2019 during his debut with Dallas following a trade from the New York Rangers, an injury that required surgery and sidelined him for roughly five weeks. Upon his return, Zuccarello was dynamic in the playoffs for the Stars – chipping in four goals and seven assists in 13 games – and the Wild went on to sign Zuccarello that ensuing offseason to a five-year, $30 million contract.

The 33-year-old registered 15 goals and 22 assists in 65 regular-season games in 2019-20.

The NHL season is still in flux as Wild players deal with uncertainty. The Associated Press reported Friday that a mid-January start is likely the best the league can hope for, and the season would likely be between 50 and 60 games at best.