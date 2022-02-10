Wild winger Marcus Foligno was suspended for two games by the NHL Department of Safety on Thursday.

Foligno hit Winnipeg's Adam Lowry with a knee during a 2-0 loss for the Wild on Tuesday at Canada Life Centre.

It's the first suspension of Foligno's 644-game NHL career. He hasn't been fined in that time either.

The incident happened at 11 minutes, 6 seconds of the third period during a fight between Foligno and Lowry, who was lying down on the ice with Foligno hunched over him as the officials tried to separate the two. Foligno used his left knee to press the Lowry's head into the ice.

The NHL's explanation of the suspension:

"With the outcome of the fight already having been decided, and Lowry unable to take further defensive action, Foligno lifts his leg off the ice, moves his knee over Lowry, and drops it into [Lowry's] head, driving Lowry's head into the ice.

"This is an intentional decision by Foligno, and not a player falling or stumbling onto his opponent. Foligno clearly and intentionally uses his knee to inflict force on the head of his vulnerable opponent.

"We have heard Foligno's argument that this was not a violent knee strike or an exceptionally forceful blow and we agree. It is only the relative lack of force on this play that keeps Foligno from being subject to much more severe discipline for an action that is unacceptable for an NHL player to perform."

Minnesota's Marcus Foligno has been suspended for two games for Kneeing Winnipeg's Adam Lowry. https://t.co/ojhABbVkOu — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 10, 2022

Aside from receiving a five-minute fighting major, Foligno was also penalized two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Foligno will miss games against Carolina on Saturday night and Detroit on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center, and will play against the Jets on Wednesday in Winnipeg.

He will lose $31,000 of his yearly salary of $3.1 million.