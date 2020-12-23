The Wild will be back in action on Jan. 14 at Los Angeles, kicking off an abbreviated 56-game schedule that'll feature realigned divisions and division-only games through the regular season and start of the playoffs.
All the games will be played in two-game series, college style, although most series will have a day in between.
After four road games to open the season — the longest trip to start a season in team history — the Wild will play San Jose in the home opener at Xcel Energy on Jan. 22.
Game times and broadcast information will be announced later.
For the 2020-21 season, teams have been reorganized into four divisions and will play only the teams in their division. The Wild is in the West and will face off against Anaheim, Arizona, Colorado, Los Angeles, San Jose, St. Louis and Vegas. Each team will play every other team eight times.
The top four teams in each division will advance to the playoffs, which will be a traditional best-of-seven, four-round competition. After two rounds, the remaining team in each division will move on to the semifinals.
The NHL regular season runs from Jan. 13 until May 8.
The Wild schedule:
Jan. 14 at Los Angeles
Jan. 16 at Los Angeles
Jan. 18 at Anaheim
Jan. 20 at Anaheim
Jan. 22 San Jose
Jan. 24 San Jose
Jan. 26 Los Angeles
Jan. 28 Los Angeles
Jan. 30 Colorado
Jan. 31 Colorado
Feb. 2 at Colorado
Feb. 4 at Colorado
Feb. 6 Arizona
Feb. 7 Arizona
Feb. 9 St. Louis
Feb. 11 St. Louis
Feb. 13 at Los Angeles
Feb. 16 at Los Angeles
Feb. 18 at Anaheim
Feb. 20 at Anaheim
Feb. 26 Los Angeles
Feb. 27 Los Angeles
Mar. 1 at Vegas
Mar. 3 at Vegas
Mar. 5 at Arizona
Mar. 6 at Arizona
Mar. 8 Vegas
Mar. 10 Vegas
Mar. 12 Arizona
Mar. 14 Arizona
Mar. 18 at Colorado
Mar. 20 at Colorado
Mar. 22 Anaheim
Mar. 24 Anaheim
Mar. 29 at San Jose
Mar. 31 at San Jose
April 1 at Vegas
April 3 at Vegas
April 5 Colorado
April 7 Colorado
April 9 at St. Louis
April 11 at St. Louis
April 16 San Jose
April 17 San Jose
April 19 at Arizona
April 21 at Arizona
April 23 at San Jose
April 24 at San Jose
April 26 St. Louis
April 28 St. Louis
April 30 at St. Louis
May 1 at St. Louis
May 3 Vegas
May 5 Vegas
May 7 Anaheim
May 8 Anaheim