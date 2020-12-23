The Wild will be back in action on Jan. 14 at Los Angeles, kicking off an abbreviated 56-game schedule that'll feature realigned divisions and division-only games through the regular season and start of the playoffs.

All the games will be played in two-game series, college style, although most series will have a day in between.

After four road games to open the season — the longest trip to start a season in team history — the Wild will play San Jose in the home opener at Xcel Energy on Jan. 22.

Game times and broadcast information will be announced later.

For the 2020-21 season, teams have been reorganized into four divisions and will play only the teams in their division. The Wild is in the West and will face off against Anaheim, Arizona, Colorado, Los Angeles, San Jose, St. Louis and Vegas. Each team will play every other team eight times.

The top four teams in each division will advance to the playoffs, which will be a traditional best-of-seven, four-round competition. After two rounds, the remaining team in each division will move on to the semifinals.

The NHL regular season runs from Jan. 13 until May 8.

The Wild schedule:

Jan. 14 at Los Angeles

Jan. 16 at Los Angeles

Jan. 18 at Anaheim

Jan. 20 at Anaheim

Jan. 22 San Jose

Jan. 24 San Jose

Jan. 26 Los Angeles

Jan. 28 Los Angeles

Jan. 30 Colorado

Jan. 31 Colorado

Feb. 2 at Colorado

Feb. 4 at Colorado

Feb. 6 Arizona

Feb. 7 Arizona

Feb. 9 St. Louis

Feb. 11 St. Louis

Feb. 13 at Los Angeles

Feb. 16 at Los Angeles

Feb. 18 at Anaheim

Feb. 20 at Anaheim

Feb. 26 Los Angeles

Feb. 27 Los Angeles

Mar. 1 at Vegas

Mar. 3 at Vegas

Mar. 5 at Arizona

Mar. 6 at Arizona

Mar. 8 Vegas

Mar. 10 Vegas

Mar. 12 Arizona

Mar. 14 Arizona

Mar. 18 at Colorado

Mar. 20 at Colorado

Mar. 22 Anaheim

Mar. 24 Anaheim

Mar. 29 at San Jose

Mar. 31 at San Jose

April 1 at Vegas

April 3 at Vegas

April 5 Colorado

April 7 Colorado

April 9 at St. Louis

April 11 at St. Louis

April 16 San Jose

April 17 San Jose

April 19 at Arizona

April 21 at Arizona

April 23 at San Jose

April 24 at San Jose

April 26 St. Louis

April 28 St. Louis

April 30 at St. Louis

May 1 at St. Louis

May 3 Vegas

May 5 Vegas

May 7 Anaheim

May 8 Anaheim