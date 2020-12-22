This week: The schedule should be released. The Wild is in the West and will play the division's other seven teams eight times each.

Training camp: Opens Jan. 3 for teams that made the postseason (like the Wild) and Dec. 31 for the other seven.

Preseason: There are no games.

Regular season: Starts Jan. 13, ends May 8.

Trade deadline: April 12.

Playoffs: Begin May 12, could end as late as July15.

Expansion draft for Seattle: July 21.

Draft: July 23-24.

Free agency: Begins July 28.