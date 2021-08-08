The Wild signed forward Will Bitten to a one-year, two-way contract announced Sunday that pays $840,000 in the NHL and $75,000 in the American Hockey League.

Bitten, who was a restricted free agent, recorded seven goals and 12 assists in 31 games with Iowa last season; four of his goals were the first of the game, which led the team and tied for the third most in the AHL.

A 5-foot-10, 167-pound winger from Ottawa, Ont., Bitten has 69 points in 145 career games with Iowa. The 23-year-old was acquired by the Wild in a 2018 trade with Montreal that sent Gustav Olofsson to the Canadiens. He was drafted by Montreal in the third round, 70th overall, in 2016.