The Wild signed forward Will Bitten to a one-year, two-way contract announced Sunday that pays $840,000 in the NHL and $75,000 in the American Hockey League.
Bitten, who was a restricted free agent, recorded seven goals and 12 assists in 31 games with Iowa last season; four of his goals were the first of the game, which led the team and tied for the third most in the AHL.
A 5-foot-10, 167-pound winger from Ottawa, Ont., Bitten has 69 points in 145 career games with Iowa. The 23-year-old was acquired by the Wild in a 2018 trade with Montreal that sent Gustav Olofsson to the Canadiens. He was drafted by Montreal in the third round, 70th overall, in 2016.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Yankees COVID-19 outbreak continues as Rizzo tests positive
Newcomer Anthony Rizzo has become the latest Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus.
The Wild Beat
Wild signs Will Bitten to one-year, two-way deal
Will Bitten, who was a restricted free agent, recorded seven goals and 12 assists in 31 games with Iowa last season.
Sports
Packers WR Funchess apologizes for slur against Asians
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has apologized for using a racial slur against Asians during a news conference on Saturday night.
Sports
Legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden dies
Bobby Bowden, the folksy Hall of Fame coach who built Florida State into an unprecedented college football dynasty, has died. He was 91.
Olympics
Olympic Diary: Brittney Griner inspires a new motto
TOKYO — We were standing in the "mixed zone,'' chatting with Brittney Griner. She had just dominated the gold medal game in women's basketball,…