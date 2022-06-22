Connor Dewar, who played 35 games for the Wild last season as a rookie, signed a two-year deal with the team.

The contract is for $1.6 million (average annual value of $800,000) and is a one-way deal, which means Dewar gets paid the same in the NHL or if he is at AHL Iowa.

The left-shot winger had two goals and four assists playing on the fourth line (his average time on ice was nine minutes, 54 seconds). He skated in one game in the playoffs, the finale of a six-game opening round series loss to St. Louis.

At Iowa last season, Dewar had eight goals and nine assists in 19 games. He made his Iowa debut in 2019 and in 103 AHL games has 26 goals.

Dewar, who will turn 23 on Sunday, was taken in the third round (92nd overall) in 2018 while playing for the Everett (Wash.) Silvertips of the Western Hockey League.