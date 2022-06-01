The Wild has received an additional second-round pick in the NHL draft after not signing 2018 first-rounder Filip Johansson.

This gives the team seven total selections for the draft, which is July 7-8 in Montreal.

Johansson was added 24th overall in 2018, the first draft for then-General Manager Paul Fenton, as a smooth-skating defenseman who was projected to go in later rounds.

Since then, his performance in his native Sweden was uneven. Last season, the 22-year-old recorded three goals and eight assists in 47 games in the Swedish Hockey League.

As a result of this compensatory pick, the Wild now has two selections in the second round; the other was acquired in the Jack McBain trade with Arizona. The Wild's own second rounder was dealt to Chicago as part of the Marc-Andre Fleury deal.

Besides a first rounder, at No. 24, the Wild also has picks in Rounds 3-6.