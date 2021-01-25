STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Brent Burns, Sharks: The ex-Wild defenseman broke a 3-3 tie with 1 minute, 48 seconds to go in the third period.

2. Zach Parise, Wild: The winger had a goal and assist.

3. Nick Bjugstad, Wild: The Blaine native scored his first goal with the Wild after having a goal disallowed.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Successful coach's challenge by the Sharks.

2 Assists for Ryan Suter.

4 Goals for Parise and Kevin Fiala over the past two games.

SARAH McLELLAN