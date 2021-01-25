Nick Bjugstad celebrated, but the goal horn never rang.

The silence wasn't a fluke. It was an omen.

Not only did the Wild not score, but the Sharks doubled their lead just seconds later — a momentum swing that could have buried the Wild considering how uncoordinated and subdued the team looked up to that point.

But it didn't.

In a revival of the team's road map from the road, the Wild started to rally — a bounce-back determination that evened the score but ultimately fell short in a 5-3 loss Sunday at Xcel Energy Center to split the two-game series with San Jose.

After winger Kevin Fiala tied the game at 3 on the power play 7 minutes, 20 seconds into the third period, the Sharks pushed back with 1:48 to go courtesy of a rising backhander from Brent Burns. Matt Nieto added an empty-netter at 19:31.

Goalie Kaapo Kahkonen, who started in place of the injured Cam Talbot, finished with 31 saves — including a couple of clutch ones to sustain the Wild's comeback efforts, a throwback to how the team opened the season during a 3-1 tour of California.

Before Fiala's goal, Kahkonen stretched out to stop the Sharks' Marcus Sorensen and after it, he punched out a Nikolai Knyzhov shot with his blocker.

Those saves could have been inconsequential if the Wild (4-2) didn't recover from a disallowed goal earlier in the game.

Down 2-1 in the second, Bjugstad poked in a puck amid a scramble in the crease at 7:45 and immediately reacted to the goal despite confirmation from the on-ice officials not coming until later.

The Sharks challenged on the grounds of goaltender interference and after the play went to video review, the call was reversed with the league determining Bjugstad pushed Jones' pad into the net and that caused the puck to cross the goal line.

Only 41 seconds later, the Sharks converted on a Noah Gregor shot off the rush to go up 3-1 — the decisive goal in the game.

So, what once was a tie quickly turned into a two-goal hole. But the Wild, including Bjugstad, responded.

Before the second adjourned, he cut the deficit in half on a deflection off a Jared Spurgeon shot at 16:47 during 4-on-4 action for his second point in two games. And with the helper, Spurgeon is one assist shy of 200 in his career.

That was the start of an upswing for the Wild after the team was laid-back in the beginning even while amassing a 1-0 lead for the fifth time in six games.

At 4:21 of the first period, Kirill Kaprizov found linemate Zach Parise for a solo look in front of goalie Martin Jones and even though Parise nearly lost his footing, he regrouped in time to send the puck top-shelf over Jones for his second goal in as many games.

The assist was Kaprizov's team-leading sixth point, and he also leads NHL rookies in scoring.

But that connection was one of the few the Wild executed.

San Jose was in control for most of the period, peppering Kahkonen with pucks while the Wild's lone attempt for much of the first was Parise's goal.

Finally, at 19:02, the Sharks capitalized — a shot from former Wild forward Ryan Donato that caromed off Spurgeon before sliding five-hole on Kahkonen.

The Wild didn't fare any better early in the second.

On the penalty kill, winger Marcus Foligno opted for a drop pass at center instead of a dump-in and San Jose intercepted the puck to go the other way and set up Evander Kane for a one-timer at 6:39. The Sharks finished 1-for-4 on the power play, same for the Wild.

Fiala's finish came just three seconds into the power play, a one-timer after the Wild found the faceoff.

Jones ended up with 26 saves for the Sharks, who made up the ground they lost by dropping the first game on Friday to the Wild.