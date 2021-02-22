9:30 p.m. at San Jose • FSN, 100.3-FM

Preview: After winning two out of three games in Southern California, the Wild heads north to take on the Sharks. These teams have played twice before this season, with each side winning once. The Wild could get more of its regulars back in action, as it sent D Calen Addison and G Dereck Baribeau back to the minors. G Andrew Hammond has been removed from the NHL's COVID list.

Players to watch: RW Kirill Kaprizov is coming off his second multi-point game of the season. RW Mats Zuccarello scored his first goal of the season Saturday and added an assist. … Sharks C Logan Couture has three goals in his past three games. LW Evander Kane chipped in a goal and assist in San Jose's 5-4 victory at St. Louis on Saturday.

Numbers: The Wild's five goals Saturday at Anaheim were a season high. In all eight of the team's wins this season, the Wild has scored at least three goals. … Sharks C Patrick Marleau is sitting on 563 career goals and needs one to tie Mats Sundin and Joe Nieuwendyk for 23rd all-time. This will be only the third game the Sharks have played in San Jose this season.

Injuries: Wild G Alex Stalock (upper body) is out. Sharks defensemen Erik Karlsson (groin) and Radim Simek (upper body) have missed the past three games.

Sarah McLellan