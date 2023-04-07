Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Rickard Rakell, Penguins: The winger had the decisive goal and an assist.

2. Kris Letang, Penguins: The defenseman scored and set up a goal.

3. Jake Guentzel, Penguins: The winger assisted on two Pittsburgh goals.

By the numbers

0 Wins by the Wild in their past three games, their longest rut since they lost three in a row Feb. 6-9.

1 Goal by Marcus Johansson, his 14th point in 17 games with the Wild since a trade from Washington.

100 Career points for Matt Boldy after his assist on Johansson's third-period goal.