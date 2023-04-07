GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Rickard Rakell, Penguins: The winger had the decisive goal and an assist.

2. Kris Letang, Penguins: The defenseman scored and set up a goal.

3. Jake Guentzel, Penguins: The winger assisted on two Pittsburgh goals.

By the numbers

0 Wins by the Wild in their past three games, their longest rut since they lost three in a row Feb. 6-9.

1 Goal by Marcus Johansson, his 14th point in 17 games with the Wild since a trade from Washington.

100 Career points for Matt Boldy after his assist on Johansson's third-period goal.