7 p.m. vs. New Jersey • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: This is the third time this season the Wild (15-6-1) has had a season-best four-game win streak. The last time the Wild won five in a row was during a seven-game streak last season, April 14-24. LW Jordan Greenway is coming off a career-high three-point game on Tuesday vs. the Coyotes that included his first goal of the season. F Frederick Gaudreau did not play against Arizona after entering the NHL's COVID protocols. Last Wednesday, G Cam Talbot made a season-high 40 saves in a 3-2 shootout win at New Jersey.

Devils update: Since that shootout loss to the Wild last week, the Devils (9-7-4) have won just once in three games. Most recently, they were upended by the Sharks 5-2 on Tuesday. That contest marked the return of C Jack Hughes, who missed 17 games with a dislocated shoulder. Earlier in the day, Hughes signed a massive, eight-year, $64 million contract extension with the Devils. Before getting hurt, he had two goals and an assist in two games.