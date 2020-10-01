The Wild has added to its hockey operations department, the team announced Thursday, naming Michael Murray assistant to the general manager.

Murray will oversee the day-to-day operations of the hockey operations department and assist with contract negotiations, player development and scouting. He'll also support the day-to-day operations for Iowa in the American Hockey League.

The 40-year-old spent the last nine seasons working in hockey operations in the AHL, as vice president of hockey operations and executive vice president of hockey operations. With the AHL, Murray oversaw all aspects of the league's hockey operations department – including management of the AHL's officiating program, the league's disciplinary process, player registry, compliance with rules and regulations and scheduling.

Before the AHL, Murrary worked for the ECHL and was also previously an assistant to the GM with the Lowell Lock Monsters in the AHL.

A native of Dover, Mass., Murray played hockey for four years at Dartmouth College and two pro seasons in the ECHL, UHL and CHL. He's an admitted member of the Massachusetts Bar.