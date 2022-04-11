STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The captain scored the game-tying goal and added an assist.

2. Matt Boldy, Wild: The rookie had two points in his return to the lineup from an upper-body injury.

3. Jake Middleton, Wild: The defenseman assisted on two goals.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 Multigoal comebacks this season by the Wild, a franchise record that leads the NHL.

29 Consecutive saves by Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury after the Kings went up 3-0.

44 Victories and 94 points are the most in Wild history through 71 games.