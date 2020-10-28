The Wild has loaned prospect Marco Rossi to the ZSC Lions in Switzerland, but the 19-year-old center will be allowed to join the Wild once NHL training camps start.

Rossi has an out in his contract that will enable him to leave when training camp gets underway. So far, though, it’s unclear when that will be. The NHL is aiming to start next season on or around Jan.1, a target that would likely open camp sometime in December, but no formal dates have been announced.

Last week, Rossi signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Wild after the team selected him ninth overall in the first round of the NHL draft earlier this month.

Just the fifth Austrian-born player drafted in the first round, Rossi led the Ontario Hockey League last season in assists (81) and points (120) to become the first European to capture the OHL scoring title. His 39 goals in 56 games ranked second on his Ottawa team, and he was named the OHL’s most outstanding player – just the second European import to receive the award.