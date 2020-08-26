The Wild hired two assistant coaches and extended the contract of three others Wednesday.

Coach Dean Evason added Frederic Chabot and Brett McLean, both former assistant coaches for the American Hockey League’s Iowa Wild.

Assistants Bob Woods and Darby Hendrickson, along with video coach Jonas Plumb, had their deals extended through 2021-22.

Chabot will be the goalie coach, replacing Bob Mason. He was goaltending coach for the Edmonton Oilers from 2009-14 before joining the Iowa staff in 2015.

The 52-year-old Chabot was a pro goalie for 17 seasons and played 32 games in the NHL with Montreal, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. The Quebec native was the International Hockey League’s top goalie in 1999-2000 with the Houston Aeros and was named best goalie in the AHL in 1993-94.

McLean, 41, has been with Iowa the past three seasons. Born in Comox, British Columbia, he had an 18-year pro career, playing in the NHL for Chicago, Colorado and Florida. He had 56 goals and 106 assists in 385 NHL games and skated internationally before retiring.

Woods, 52, has been the Wild’s top assistant since 2017, starting under Bruce Boudreau. Hendrickson has been an assistant for 10 seasons and Plumb for nine years.

CHRIS Miller