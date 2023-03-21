6 p.m. Tuesday at New Jersey • Prudential Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild are on an eight-game road point streak (6-0-2) that's the fourth longest in team history. They edged the Devils 3-2 in a shootout in their previous meeting this season Feb. 11 at Xcel Energy Center. C Joel Eriksson Ek and C Ryan Hartman scored in regulation before RW Mats Zuccarello turned in the deciding shootout goal. In the minors, C Marco Rossi was named the American Hockey League's player of the week on Monday. He factored into five of Iowa's goals last week while also recording his first pro hat trick.

Devils update: New Jersey is third in the Eastern Conference and second in the Metropolitan Division, only one point back of first-place Carolina. Leaguewide, only Boston has more wins (53) than the Devils' 45, but Jersey dropped three in a row before upending the Lightning 5-2 on Sunday. C Jack Hughes leads New Jersey in goals (37) and points (81), while D Dougie Hamilton has a team-high 48 assists. Like the Wild's Matt Boldy, RW Jesper Bratt had a hat trick his last game.