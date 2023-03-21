Elaine Chuli made 32 saves as the host Toronto Six beat the Connecticut Whale 3-0 to win their best-of-three Premier Hockey Federation playoff series Monday.

The Six will play the Minnesota Whitecaps for the Isobel Cup on Sunday night at Arizona State's Mullett Arena in Tempe. The game will begin at 8 p.m. and be televised on ESPN2.

The Whitecaps swept regular-season champion Boston in two games last week, winning 5-2 and 4-1. Those two victories came after they ended the regular season on an eight-game losing streak.

• The Gophers gymnastics team was one of nine teams selected to compete in the Denver Regional on March 31. The Gophers will compete in a round with host Denver, Michigan and either Arizona or North Carolina, with the top two teams advancing to the regional final April 2.

• Gophers righthander George Klassen has been named the Big Ten baseball pitcher of the week after he gave up one hit and zero earned runs in 7⅔ innings against Houston on Saturday. He struck out eight and walked two. The Gophers begin a two-game series at Illinois State on Tuesday.

• The Lynx named the next five players are part of their March unveiling of the top 25 players in team history: guard Betty Lennox, center Taj McWilliams-Franklin, forward Tamika Williams, guard Monica Wright and guard Teresa Edwards. They join 10 players — Nicky Anosike, Crystal Dangerfield, Damiris Dantas, Tonya Edwards, Charde Houston, Kayla McBride, Janel McCarville, Renee Montgomery, Devereaux Peters and Odyssey Sims — previously chosen.