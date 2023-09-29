More from Star Tribune
Local
Man shot by officer in western Minnesota after allegedly fleeing to cemetery identified
The Wednesday evening encounter occurred just outside Granite Falls.
Politics
U.S. House GOP hardliners plot to replace McCarthy as speaker, maybe with Tom Emmer
"I fully support Speaker McCarthy. He knows that and I know that," the Minnesota Republican told the Washington Post in a statement. "I have zero interest in palace intrigue. End of discussion."
www.startribune.com
Twins
Twins playoff update: Locked into No. 3 seed but who will they play?
The battle for the last wild-card spot in the American League is headed for the final weekend, but the Twins' playoff position is finalized.
Twins
Will Twins use Maeda as a reliever in wild-card series?
Veteran righthander Kenta Maeda could still be a starter, as manager Rocco Baldelli hasn't decided on who will get the ball if there's a Game 3.