Wild end of season media availability
Minnesota Wild players met with the media on Monday, May 1, 2023, after the Dallas Stars ended their season.
Variety
Review: 'First Lady Suite' at Elision is a smashingly entertaining chamber musical
Four presidents' wives take center stage in a show that imagines what their lives were like.
Business
HMO profits from Minnesota state programs jump to $675.8M with enrollment surge
Enrollees used less care than expected, and a state program to cap profits was no longer in place leading to above-average operating income.
Gophers
Any guards out there? U men's basketball still scouring portal
More than two dozen guards who were contacted by the Gophers after entering the portal have committed elsewhere, including two in the last few days.
Variety
A bird never seen in Minnesota ends up in Edina park
A tiny bird never before seen in Minnesota has been spotted in an Edina park.A Swainson's warbler apparently overshot its spring migration destination and ended…