STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Matt Boldy, Wild: The rookie scored his first career hat trick and added an assist to become the first Wild rookie to tally four points in a game.
2. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger assisted on three goals.
3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger tallied two goals and an assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 NHL-leading times this season the Wild has scored at least seven goals on home ice.
3 Points by Boldy on the power play, which ties Kaprizov for the most in a game by a rookie.
100 Career games for the Wild's Nico Sturm.
