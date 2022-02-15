STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Matt Boldy, Wild: The rookie scored his first career hat trick and added an assist to become the first Wild rookie to tally four points in a game.

2. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger assisted on three goals.

3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger tallied two goals and an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 NHL-leading times this season the Wild has scored at least seven goals on home ice.

3 Points by Boldy on the power play, which ties Kaprizov for the most in a game by a rookie.

100 Career games for the Wild's Nico Sturm.