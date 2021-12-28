Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, a day after missing practice for what the team called "maintenance."

The NHL will resume play tonight after a league-wide shutdown over Christmas as COVID-19 raged through the league. The Wild returned to practice on Sunday, and Brodin skated with the team.

The Wild will play the St. Louis Blues on New Year's Day at Target Field in the NHL's Winter Classic, the league's marquee event of the regular season.

According to NHL policy, a confirmatory test is run on a player's initial sample. If that result is negative, a player has to test negative twice more in a two-day span to exit isolation and resume training.

The Wild is already without two key players, defenseman Jared Spurgeon and center Joel Eriksson Ek.

Brodin and Matt Dumba are the Wild's top defensive pair with Spurgeon out.

St. Louis also isn't at full strength.

Four Blues players were placed in the COVID protocols on Sunday, including Ivan Barbashev, one of the team's leading scorers. The Blues have one game scheduled before the Winter Classic, Wednesday vs. Edmonton.

None of the Wild's four postponed contests have been rescheduled, but the NHL can make up action in February after the league announced last Wednesday its players would not be participating in the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

As teams continue to deal with COVID issues, the league will allow emergency recalls and reintroduce taxi squads.