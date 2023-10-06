Wild captain Jared Spurgeon will be out week-to-week after suffering an upper-body injury in the team's 3-2 shootout win on Thursday night at Chicago.

The 33-year-old defenseman, who was sixth in the NHL in plus/minus last season at +32, left the game at United Center after getting taken into the boards by the Blackhawks' Reese Johnson with about a minute to go in the first period. Johnson had a game-high four hits and fought the Wild's Connor Dewar in the second period.

At practice on Friday, Alex Goligoski skated in Spurgeon's usual spot on a pairing next to Jake Middleton. With Spurgeon sidelined, the Wild have only six defensemen on their roster.

Spurgeon missed only two games last season, and had 11 goals and 23 assists. He was a +32 for the second consecutive season.

The Wild wrap up the preseason on Saturday vs. Dallas at Xcel Energy Center before kicking off the regular season on Thursday by hosting Florida.