STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Clayton Keller, Coyotes: The winger scored the equalizer in the third period before tallying the game-winner in overtime.
2. Karel Vejmelka, Coyotes: The goalie racked up 30 saves.
3. Ryan Reaves, Wild: The winger had a goal, assist and fight for a Gordie Howe hat trick.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Assist for captain Jared Spurgeon for his eighth 20-assist season, which ties him with Ryan Suter for the second most in Wild history.
6 Points for the Wild's fourth line of Mason Shaw, Connor Dewar and Reaves.
13 Consecutive games in which the Wild have picked up at least a point to match the franchise record.
Keller's 2nd of game in OT gives Coyotes 5-4 win over Wild
Clayton Keller's second goal of the night at 4:09 of overtime lifted the Arizona Coyotes to a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night.
