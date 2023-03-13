Tap the bookmark to save this article.

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Clayton Keller, Coyotes: The winger scored the equalizer in the third period before tallying the game-winner in overtime.

2. Karel Vejmelka, Coyotes: The goalie racked up 30 saves.

3. Ryan Reaves, Wild: The winger had a goal, assist and fight for a Gordie Howe hat trick.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Assist for captain Jared Spurgeon for his eighth 20-assist season, which ties him with Ryan Suter for the second most in Wild history.

6 Points for the Wild's fourth line of Mason Shaw, Connor Dewar and Reaves.

13 Consecutive games in which the Wild have picked up at least a point to match the franchise record.