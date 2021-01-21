GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center polished off a two-point effort by scoring the game-winning goal in the third period.

2. Nicolas Deslauriers, Ducks: The winger had a goal and assist.

3. Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild: The backup goaltender made 22 saves in his season debut.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Power play goal for the Wild after 18 straight unsuccessful tries to open the season.

1 Assist by rookie Kirill Kaprizov to boost his point total to a team-high five.

6 Points banked by the Wild on its four-game road trip out of a possible eight.

sarah mclellan