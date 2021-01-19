GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Nicolas Deslauriers, Ducks: The winger broke a scoreless stalemate in the third period with the game's only goal.
2. John Gibson, Ducks: The goalie posted 34 saves for his 20th career shutout.
3. Cam Talbot, Wild: The netminder was terrific, turning aside 26 pucks.
by the numbers
0 Power play goals for the Wild in five chances to drop the team to 0-for-16 on the season.
18 Shots by the Wild that missed the net.
22 Consecutive saves by Talbot before Anaheim scored.
SARAH MCLELLAN
