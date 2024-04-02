The Wild's minor-league team is adding another top prospect.

Liam Ohgren is joining Iowa in the American Hockey League from Sweden after a productive season in the country's best league.

Ohgren, who was drafted by the Wild in the first round (19th overall) in 2022, scored 12 goals and had seven assists in 26 games with Färjestad BK in the Swedish Elite League. The 20-year-old winger also captained Sweden at the World Junior Championship earlier this year and won a silver medal after recovering from injury.

Last season, Ohgren played for Djurgarden as it vied to return to the SHL after being relegated.

Although Ohgren chipped in eight goals in 17 games during qualification action, Djurgarden didn't advance. Ohgren, however, still moved up to the SHL by switching to Färjestad BK, which is the same team Joel Eriksson Ek and Jonas Brodin played for while in Sweden.

Iowa's next game is Friday, and the team also recently brought in Jack Peart and Vladislav Firstov; both players were drafted in the second round by the Wild, Peart in 2021 and Firstov in 2019.