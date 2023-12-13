Introduction: Host Michael Rand does a brief history lesson on Vikings starting quarterbacks, finding that Nick Mullens will be the 42nd different one in team history when he takes a snap Saturday against the Bengals. He will also be their fourth starter this season, which has never happened in Vikings history. A staggering 34 different starting QBs have spanned the John Anderson era with Gophers baseball. The U of M announced Tuesday that he's retiring at the end of the 2024 season.

8:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand to talk mainly about a newsy offseason for the Gophers football team. Why did defensive coordinator Joe Rossi leave for Michigan State? And is modern recruiting, both in high schools and the transfer portal, going to make life a lot harder for P.J. Fleck going forward?

32:00: Why didn't the Vikings name a backup QB on Tuesday?

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports