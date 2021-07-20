Chartreuse — is it green or is it yellow?

The answer is a bit of both.

An area rug with chartreuse accents and table lamps with chartreuse shades add an unexpected color twist in this guest bedroom.

The color chartreuse is often described as being closer to an acid yellow than green. Regardless, chartreuse remains one of the most versatile and more popular colors in home decor, often considered to be a designer's secret weapon. Look in almost any furniture showroom or magazine and you are bound to find the color chartreuse front and center.

Why chartreuse?

Chartreuse accents in an oversized area rug are paired with chartreuse toss pillows in this modern living space.

Chartreuse is popular in some ways because of its versatility. Because of its bright yet muted undertones, chartreuse works well as either an accent color or a focal point. Think of the ability to use chartreuse both as an accent wall and as a dominant throw pillow in your space.

What colors can be paired with chartreuse?

An area rug featuring chartreuse paired with putty brown adds interest in this children’s bedroom.

Like a good dress, chartreuse can be dressed up or dressed down. The color works especially well with rich foundational colors such as brown, charcoal gray, brown, navy, cream and even black.

Where can you use chartreuse?

A bold piece of artwork with dominant accents of chartreuse serves as a focal point in this living room.

Because of its strong color hue, chartreuse often works best as an accent. Consider using chartreuse as a color for a toss pillow, accent in artwork, rugs, throws and area rugs. You can use chartreuse in almost any room of the home, from living rooms to bedrooms.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.