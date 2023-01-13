You're driving on nearly any Minneapolis residential street. Your coffee is spilling; your head is bobbing, and if you've got anything hanging from the rear-view mirror, it's swinging wildly as you bounce through a moonscape of rutted ice and snow.

Then you cross, say, Xerxes Avenue. Suddenly, your tires caress pristine pavement and you're rolling on a snow-free driving Shangri-La.

What changed?

You crossed from Minneapolis into Edina. If you'd have driven from St. Paul into West St. Paul; same phenomenon.

You could compare almost any suburban residential street to almost any residential side street in Minneapolis or St. Paul and you likely get the same result: The cities' streets are a mess. Still. A week after the snowstorm.

Why?

'Parking emergency'

The simplest answer, according to public works leaders and experts who study urban plowing, is cars and where to put them.

"It all gets down to parking and vehicle storage issues," said Margaret Anderson Kelliher, public works director for Minneapolis. "In Minneapolis, we have residential parking year-round, and usually on both sides of the streets, and Edina can restrict that."

Like many suburbs with an abundance of driveways and garages, Edina has a set of winter parking restrictions that wouldn't fly in the cities, where neighborhoods were designed long before the era of multi-automobile households. Edina bans overnight parking all winter and declares a snow emergency any time there's about 1.5 inches of snow.

Brian Olson, Edina's director of public works, says the ability of suburbs to order all vehicles off a street is a game changer.

"It's not just the dedication of our workers, but also those parking restrictions that allow the streets to be cleared as well as they are," he said.

Minneapolis and St. Paul generally hold off declaring an emergency until there's a healthy layer of plowable snow on the ground — about 3 inches for St. Paul, while Minneapolis steers clear from offering a threshold.

The inevitable result is that a serious snowfall — such as last week's 15 inches over three days — means that street-parking Cities-dwellers are forced to play a game of musical cars on side streets that are already partially packed, or sorta plowed.

"A snow emergency is really a parking emergency," said Sean Kershaw, public works director for St. Paul.

Cars must move

Adding to the challenge: Without fail, not all vehicles get moved before the plows come through, and that can make a bigger difference than you might think.

"They have to get their cars out of the way," said James Campbell, a professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis College of Business Administration who has researched logistics and operation modeling for all sorts of large-scale operations, including snow removal.

In both abstract computer models and real-world experience, efficiency and effectiveness can plummet when even a fraction of vehicles remain, Campbell said.

It's obvious that parked vehicles make it impossible to plow an entire block to the curb, but there's actually some pesky snowplow physics that compound the problem.

Physics of heavy snow

In order to "throw" the snow from the plow blade off the street — as opposed to just shoving a growing pile forward — a plow needs to reach a certain speed. That might be a challenge for a big plow truck that requires room to accelerate and room to safely brake. Add a parked vehicle to that side of the street, and the momentum is lost.

Making matters worse: The heavier the snow, the faster the plow needs to go to throw it effectively.

And the most recent snowfall was heavy — as anyone who tried to shovel it can attest.

"This was the fourth heaviest — by weight — snow in Minnesota in January in recorded weather history in Minnesota," Kershaw said.

During the recent snow emergency, Minneapolis wrote 4,103 tickets and towed 485 vehicles. St. Paul ticketed 2,155 vehicles and towed 430.

Both cities urge residents to report problem spots. In Minneapolis, call 311 or email Minneapolis311@minneapolismn.gov. In St. Paul, call 651-266-9700 or email snowemergency@stpaul.gov.

Alleys, sidewalks

There are other more reasons why it's harder to clear — and keep clear — city streets.

For example: