Sarah McLellan, who covers the Wild for the Star Tribune, joins Michael Rand in a discussion of the Wild's first 10 games. Minnesota is off to a 6-4 start, fueled in large part by strong play from its third line and emerging forward Kirill Kaprizov. But can its depth withstand a current test? And long-term, can the Wild find the right type of center to consistently bring out the best in Kaprizov?

Also on the show: A look at the Timberwolves' offensive woes, looming labor problems in baseball and three of your hottest — but measured — takes

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

